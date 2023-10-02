“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Wagh Nakh will be displayed in musuem”, says Maharashtra Minister

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Sunday said that the ‘Wagh Nakh’ (metal claws used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) will be kept at a museum so that people can get a chance to witness it.

Speaking to reporters, Sudhir Mungantiwar said,”Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with all his wisdom killed Afzal Khan with the help of ‘Wagh Nakh’. We are celebrating 350 years of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A lot of programs will be held in Maharashtra.We will be giving a chance to the people to witness the ‘Wagh Nakh’ by displaying it in the museum.”

Earlier Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said that on October 3 a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in London will be signed regarding the ‘Wagh Nakh’.

“On October 3rd we will be signing an MoU in London and in November will bring the ‘Wagh Nakh’,” he said.

“As per the MoU, we will not be able to take Wagh Nakh in all the districts of Maharashtra which we had earlier thought, instead we will keep Wagh Nakh at a particular spot where all the people will be able to visit…” he added.

He further mentioned that ‘Wagh Nakh’ ( tiger claws used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to kill the general of Bijapur Sultanate, Afzal Khan, in 1659) is not just a normal thing for the people of the state, but a “symbol of faith”.