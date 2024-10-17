Maya Henry talks about Liam Payne’s struggles before death

Maya Henry, Liam Payne’s ex-fiancée, opened up about the singer’s struggles with mental health and his alarming predictions of his own death just days before he passed away at the age of 31.

Henry’s candid discussion took place during a recent episode of the podcast ‘The Internet Is Dead’, shedding light on their tumultuous relationship that lasted from 2018 to 2022.

According to Maya Henry, Liam Payne frequently reached out to her, expressing distress and hinting at his mortality. “He would always message me ever since we broke up saying, ‘Oh, I’m not well,’” she recounted. The messages often took a darker turn, with him seemingly joking about death. “He would always play with death and be like, ‘Well, I’m going to die. I’m not doing well,’” she revealed.

Reflecting on these interactions, Henry described them as a “manipulation tactic,” suggesting that Payne’s messages were designed to elicit sympathy from her despite their separation. “It’s just always the same cycle,” she lamented, indicating a troubling pattern in their exchanges.

Henry recalled her attempts to get Payne help. “There was one time I tried to get him help, and then he was not taking it,” she said, adding that he would contact her mother when she wouldn’t respond. “He would text my mom, ‘I’m not doing well, have Maya contact me.’” This troubling cycle of communication left her feeling compelled to assist him, even when it became emotionally exhausting.

As she navigated the complexities of their relationship, Henry found herself drawing inspiration from her experiences, which led to the publication of her fictional book ‘Looking Forward’.

The book, she shared, drew inspiration from journal entries she wrote during her time with Payne. However, in light of his deteriorating mental state, she faced pressure from friends of Payne, who urged her not to publish the book for the sake of his wellbeing.

“I don’t play with death,” Henry asserted. “If you say this, I’m going to try and help you no matter what you’ve done. I think he took advantage of my family’s kindness.”

In the days leading up to his death, which occurred after he fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Henry observed a notable decline in his behavior. While she couldn’t divulge specifics due to a cease-and-desist letter she had sent him earlier, she expressed her deep concern. “He would always just say, ‘I’m so sorry for everything I’ve done. I can’t live with myself,’ but then is continuing to try and traumatize me,” she shared.