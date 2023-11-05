Matthew Perry Laid to Rest at Iconic Forest Lawn Cemetery

Matthew Perry, known for his role in the iconic sitcom “Friends,” was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles, California on Friday, November 3. This cemetery holds a special connection to the actor, as it stands opposite the Warner Bros Studios, where the shooting of “Friends” took place for a decade.

Perry’s funeral was an intimate, private gathering, attended by his close friends and family, including his “Friends” co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Courtney Cox. His stepfather was also in attendance, offering support during this solemn occasion.

Notably, Matthew Perry now rests alongside several prominent figures from the entertainment industry at the same cemetery. The resting place also honors the likes of Paul Walker from the “Fast and Furious” franchise and Carrie Fisher of “Star Wars” fame.

During the funeral service, the emotions ran high as Peter Gabriel’s 1986 single “Don’t Give Up” featuring Kate Bush played towards the end. The poignant lyrics of the song resonated deeply with the attendees, leading to tears and heartfelt moments. The insiders shared, “There was not a dry eye in there. There were a lot of tears and laughter. Only close friends and family spoke.”

The lyrics of “Don’t Give Up” include the powerful lines, “Don’t give up, ‘Cause you have friends, Don’t give up, You’re not the only one, Don’t give up, No reason to be ashamed, Don’t give up, You still have us.”

Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, an iconic resting place, is also the final abode of many other notable personalities, such as Walt Disney, Stan Laurel of Laurel & Hardy, Debbie Reynolds (mother of Carrie Fisher), Bette Davis, Willie Garson of “Sex And The City,” Lee Van Cleef from “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” and Anne Heche of “Psycho.”

While fame is not the sole criterion for burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, it predominantly hosts the remains of late actors, musicians, and other renowned individuals. The cost of such a prestigious resting place comes at a substantial price, reportedly around $6,800, as reported by Fox in 2019.