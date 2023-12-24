Mariah Carey keeps 2 very specific Christmas trees at her home

Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey has shared that two specific Christmas trees are filling her home with holiday spirit this year.

“One is the more grand, you know, kind of gold and cream and sparkly angels and butterflies tree that I have every year that makes me really happy (sic),” Carey (54) said in Los Angeles while on her ‘Merry Christmas One and All!’ concert tour, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“The other one is kind of like a Charlie Brown tree, where we do Polaroids of ourselves and put them on the tree. It’s fun because it’s a sad little tree, but we decorate it, and it’s cute, and it’s got colorful lights. Some of my fans have made ornaments for me, so we try to save those and put them up on the tree as well. Peanuts forever,” Carey added.

Advertisement

Like Peanuts, Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ has withstood the test of time since its 1994 release. While always a holiday favourite, the track didn’t enter the top 10 of Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 until 2017.

As per ‘People’, the song peaked at Number 1 for the first time ever in 2019 and became her 19th Number 1 song in her career. She has the most Number 1s out of any solo artist in history.

The Library of Congress inducted ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ into the National Recording Registry in April 2023. At the time, Carey tweeted, “I’m honoured beyond belief! I definitely did not even imagine this would happen when writing and recording this song”.