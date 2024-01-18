Indiscipline will not be tolerated, says CM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today at a meeting with the District Magistrates held at Nabanna is believed to have issued a stern warning that government employees would have to follow discipline and any dereliction of duty would be dealt with very severely.

Highly placed sources added that during emergencies officers might need to show up for work even on off days. Government employees enjoy a handful of facilities, including salary on the first day of a month and a number of holidays. Despite that, a certain section was still trying to arm-twist the state government into getting more facilities. Resorting to measures like going on strikes and going on dharnas would not be taken too kindly, sources added. Miss Banerjee had recently announced another four per cent of DA for government employees at the inauguration of the Christmas carnival at Allen Park.

The chief minister is known for her strict work ethic and works round the clock to ensure that the administration functions smoothly. Ordinary citizens should not have to suffer on account of officers who don’t take their duties seriously, the CM has repeatedly stressed. Miss Banerjee, meanwhile, announced a sectional holiday on the occasion of ‘Prakash Purab’ of the last Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. Sharing the news on X, Miss Banerjee said that the decision is the Bengal government’s tribute to Guru Gobind Singh ji.

“Glad to announce that henceforth the ‘Prakash Purab’ of Shri Guru Gobind Singhji will be a sectional holiday for all state government employees, teachers, panchayat and municipal employees, state boards, corporations and undertakings employees etc. of West Bengal belonging to the Sikh community. This is our tribute to the brave Guruji who keeps on inspiring us,” she said.