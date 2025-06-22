Tushar Ghadigaonkar, Marathi actor, dies by suicide amid struggles for work

Marathi actor and director Tushar Ghadigaonkar has died by suicide. His untimely demise has left his friends, fans, and the Marathi entertainment industry in shock and grief.

The news was confirmed by Tushar’s close friend and actor Ankur Wadve, known for his popular stint in ‘Chala Hawa Yeu Dya’.

Ankur took to Instagram to share the tragic update along with an emotional message and a picture of Tushar. In his moving post, Ankur expressed his disbelief and sorrow, questioning why Tushar chose to take such a drastic step.

“Why, my friend? For what? Work comes and goes! We must find a way, but suicide is not the way!” he wrote.

Ankur further urged everyone to remember that life’s difficulties, no matter how overwhelming, are not permanent. He added, “Yes, the current situation is tough, but this cannot be the solution. With you, Tushar, we all lost something precious today.”

Tushar was reportedly struggling to find steady work in the industry, which may have contributed to his distress. His death has once again raised concerns about the emotional toll of professional struggles and the importance of mental health support, especially in creative fields.

Tushar Ghadigaonkar had carved a space for himself in Marathi theatre, television, and cinema. He gained recognition for his role in the popular Marathi show ‘Tumchi Mulgi Kay Karte’, directed by Bhimrao Mude, where he starred alongside talented actors like Madhura Velankar-Satam, Harish Dudhade, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Ashish Kulkarni.

He had also made a brief but memorable appearance in the Bollywood film ‘Malal’, where he played the protagonist’s friend.

Throughout his career, Tushar was part of various noteworthy projects including ‘Clove Mirchi’, ‘Man Kasturi Re’, ‘Bhaubali’, ‘Unad’, ‘Zombivli’, ‘Hey Man Bawre’, and the musical ‘Sangeet Bibat Akhyan’. His creative contributions were not limited to acting, he also directed several projects under his own banner, Ghanta Naad Productions.

On the personal front, Tushar married Siddhi in 2022, a moment he joyfully celebrated by sharing wedding photos on social media with the caption, “New season begins.”

The Marathi film fraternity is now mourning the loss of a young, talented artist who had so much more to offer.

If you or someone you know is struggling, remember that help is always available. Reach out. You are not alone.