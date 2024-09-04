Daavudi: NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor dazzle in ‘Devara’ dance track

The third single from the highly anticipated film “Devara: Part 1,” titled “Daavudi,” has just dropped, and it’s already creating a stir. This vibrant dance number is choreographed by Sekhar VJ and features the electrifying duo of NTR Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor, who light up the screen with their energetic performance.

Set against a breathtaking water backdrop, the music video is a visual feast, featuring over 200 dancers that add to the grandeur. The song, sung by Nakash Aziz and Akasa in Hindi, is brimming with infectious energy that’s sure to get audiences on their feet. NTR Jr., known for his impeccable dance skills, once again steals the spotlight, while Janhvi Kapoor matches his energy, making the pair a visual delight.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

“Daavudi” is the third release from “Devara,” following the intense “Fear Song” and the romantic “Dheere Dheere.” Each of these tracks has built up the excitement surrounding the film, which is set to hit theaters on September 27th. Directed by Koratala Siva, “Devara” is produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting the project.

With a mix of high-octane action, romance, and now a captivating dance number, “Devara” is shaping up to be a major highlight in Indian cinema this year. As fans eagerly await the film’s release, “Daavudi” serves as a perfect teaser, showcasing the energy and style that NTR Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor bring to the big screen.