Manushi chillar is all set to make her debut in the B-town industry

Manushi Chhillar has remained rent-free in our hearts ever since she won the Miss World 2017 pageant. We have known Manushi for her outstanding modeling gigs but there’s a lot more to come for her.

Her debut film Prithviraj will be released in June and we can’t wait for it without being impatient. Perhaps, Manushi too can’t wait for the film’s theatrical release.

Manushi took to her social media handle and posted the trailer and posters of the film and captioned it as”Ek Samrat Aur Ek Rajkumari ki Amar prem Katha [the evergreen love story of a King and a Princess.”

Recently, Manushi celebrated her 25th birthday on the 14th of May. On her birthday her co-star Akshay Kumar left a super adorable message for her.

The actor wrote, “I know the wait for your debut has been a long one, but you managed it just like a princess with utmost poise and dignity. Now, it’s almost time… Happy birthday, Manushi

Chhillar, wishing you all the happiness in life.”

Both the stars were looking adorable as they dressed in light colors. Akshay Kumar is seen wearing a beige kurta whereas Manushi was dressed in a gorgeous white saree.

Prithviraj is based on medieval poet Chand Bardai’s epic poem Prithviraj Raso. Prithviraj Raso is a historical period drama. The storyline revolves around the fight put up by Samrat.

Prithviraj Chauhan to protect his region against the invasion of Muhammad of Ghor. Manushi plays the role of Princess Sanyogita who is Prithviraj’s love interest in the film.

The film will make its theoretical appearance on 3rd June and is being produced under the YRF banner. Also, it will be released in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.