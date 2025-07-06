Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar open up about their gritty roles in ‘Maalik’

Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar were in Lucknow recently to launch the first track from their upcoming action drama ‘Maalik’.

With the film’s release just around the corner, the actors took centre stage to talk about their roles, the gritty storyline, and the intense journey they’ve been part of.

The event marked the unveiling of ‘Raaj Karega Maalik’, a fiery track that captures the film’s high-energy, gangster-political tone.

The song, produced by the hit duo Sachin-Jigar, features fierce vocals by Akasa and MTV Hustle sensation MC Square.

In the video, Rajkummar Rao is in a completely new avatar, far removed from his earlier quirky and comic roles. Here, he’s intense, unrelenting, and dangerous, effortlessly blending dance moves with expressions that ooze power and menace.

Manushi Chhillar, looking stunning and graceful, matches his energy with her commanding presence and elegant moves.

Talking about her role, Manushi said, “This film has pushed me in the best way possible. I’ve always wanted to do something that challenges me, and ‘Maalik’ gave me just that. There’s pressure, of course, but there’s also excitement. I got to work with some incredibly experienced actors and learn from them.”

Rajkummar, known for constantly experimenting with roles, called the film “a powerful story about ambition and survival.” Reflecting on the opportunities the film industry offers, he added, “There’s a lot of room for actors who want to work hard and keep growing. Just keep honing your craft. That’s the only thing that matters.”

The plot of ‘Maalik’ dives into the murky world of 1980s Allahabad, where political ambition and gang wars go hand in hand. Rajkummar plays a local goon climbing the political ladder, where loyalty is fragile and betrayal lurks around every corner.

Also starring veteran actors Saurabh Shukla and Saurabh Sachdeva, the film weaves together themes of power, greed, and morality.

With its theatrical release set for July 11, 2025, the film is building strong buzz.