Who is Nitesh Pandey’s wife Arpita Pandey? Their relationship timeline

Nitesh Pandey, an Indian actor famous for his role in the daily soap Anupamaa, died on Wednesday night. He was 51 years old.

Pandey’s brother-in-law Siddharth Nagar told the Times of India that the actor’s father has left for Igatpuri, a hill station in the ​​Nashik district, to get his mortal remains.

“Yes, you have heard it right. My brother-in-law is no more, my sister Arpita Pandey is in a state of shock. Nitesh’s father has left for Igatpuri to get his mortal remains. They should be here by the afternoon. We have gone absolutely numb, I have not been able to even talk to Arpita after the tragedy,” Nagar said.

Pandey reportedly died of a cardiac arrest.

Nagar, who is also a director and producer, added: “I am headed to Igatpuri as well, I am in the train right now. I was coming back from Delhi when I heard about this. Nitesh was much younger than me. He was a very lively person and I don’t think he had a history of any heart ailment.”

Pandey hailed from Almora Kumaon in Uttrakhand. He started his career with theatre in 1990. Five years later, in 1995, he acted in a show called Tejas. The 51-year-old also worked in daily soaps like Manzilein Apani Apani, Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani, Saaya, Justajoo and Durgesh Nandini.

His filmography includes Badhaai Do, Rangoon, Om Shaanti Om, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Madaari, and several other hits.

Nitesh Pandey married popular actor Ashwini Kalsekar in 1998. The two parted ways in 2002.

The Anupamaa actor then married Arpita in 2003. They met on the set of a TV show called Justajoo.

Arpita also acted in a 1998 film called X-Zone, a serial titled Kora Kagaz, and Yeh Dil Kya Kare. She has written shows like Santan and Bandhan. She hails from Lucknow.

Pandey has a son named Aarav who is 10 years old.

Several celebrities and fans offered their condolences.

“This can’t be true but it is. Friend, colleague and a talented actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest at 2am today in Igatpuri. Rest in peace Nitesh ” actor Deven Bhojani wrote on Twitter.

“Sad to know about the sudden demise of Nitesh Pandey a brilliant actor and a fun loving person due to cardiac arrest at Igatpuri . His demise is a great loss to the film and Tv industry. My heartfelt condolences to his entire family and near ones . Om shanti,” filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted.

“Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of talented TV celeb and actor Nitesh Pandey. His contribution to the industry will always be cherished. Heartfelt condolences to his friends and family. Rest in peace, Nitesh Pandey,” Vedic Dwivedi wrote.