Leaked audio: Kunal Kamra’s call with Shinde supporter goes viral

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, no stranger to controversy, has once again landed in hot water—this time over his latest comedy special. The video, uploaded on YouTube, featured sharp jabs at Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, which didn’t sit well with his supporters. What followed was a political storm involving vandalism, an FIR, arrests, and even a venue demolition. In the meantime, a leaked audio between Kunal Kamra and Shinde supporter has gone viral.

The viral call

Amid the controversy, a phone call recording surfaced online. Shared by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, the call featured Kamra in a conversation with a Shinde supporter:

Shinde Supporter: “What did you say about the CM?”

Kamra: “He’s not CM, he’s Deputy CM.”

Shinde Supporter: “Where do you live?”

Kamra: “Tamil Nadu.”

Shinde Supporter: “Where should we come?”

Kamra: “Tamil Nadu.”

Shinde Supporter: “How will we reach Tamil Nadu now?”

कुणाल: तमिलनाडु शिवसैनिक: अभी तमिलनाडु कैसे पहुंचेगा भाई? ग़ज़ब कॉमेडी चल रही है भाई pic.twitter.com/EccQkrIZ4a — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) March 24, 2025

The recording quickly went viral, further fueling the debate. Kamra, known for his defiant stance, responded to the backlash by posting a photo of himself holding the Indian Constitution, captioned: “The only way forward.”

The joke that started it all

Kamra’s latest stand-up special took aim at various political figures, including Shinde. While satire is his signature style, this time it led to serious consequences. Soon after the video went viral, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leaders and supporters took offense, calling his jokes an “insult” to their leader. The backlash was swift, with political figures condemning Kamra, and things escalated quickly.

Shinde supporters didn’t stop at online outrage. They stormed the Habitat Club at Khar’s Unicontinental Hotel, where Kamra often performs, vandalizing the venue. Following the attack, the police arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal along with 11 others.

In an unexpected twist, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) later deemed the venue an “illegal construction” and began demolishing it. Whether this was a routine action or politically motivated remains a question.

Devendra Fadnavis weighs in

Maharashtra CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis didn’t hold back, calling Kamra’s brand of comedy “low-level” and accusing him of seeking publicity through controversy. In a strong statement, Fadnavis said:

“None of us are against freedom of speech. We support satire, including political satire. But if it leads to anarchy, we won’t accept it. Kamra has repeatedly targeted the PM, judiciary, and now Eknath Shinde. The people of Maharashtra decided in 2024 who is a ‘gaddar’ and who is ‘khuddar.’ Is Kamra bigger than the people?”

He also accused the opposition of backing Kamra’s statements and warned of strict action against “urban Naxals” who “insult institutions.”