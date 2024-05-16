Manoj Bajpayee praises ‘RRR’ and ‘Kantara’ for cultural authenticity

Renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee recently shared his admiration for two blockbuster hits from the South Indian film industry, “RRR” and “Kantara,” emphasizing their deep roots in Indian culture despite their commercial success.

Reflecting on the enduring appeal of these films, Bajpayee highlighted the importance of original storytelling and cultural authenticity. He praised the filmmakers’ ability to draw inspiration from global cinema while staying true to their own narratives.

In a recent interview, Bajpayee remarked, “There’s something truly special about stories that resonate with audiences on a cultural level. ‘RRR’ and ‘Kantara’ are prime examples of this. They manage to captivate audiences while staying true to their Indian roots.”

When asked about his personal favorites, Bajpayee didn’t hesitate to name “Kantara” and “RRR” among them. He lauded “Kantara” for its portrayal of South Indian culture and rituals, citing it as a reference point for his own work. As for “RRR,” Manoj Bajpayee commended its mainstream appeal and powerful storytelling.

Both “RRR” and “Kantara” have left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide. Their success underscores the universal appeal of authentic storytelling and cultural representation. Moreover, both films have enjoyed commercial success and garnered acclaim at prestigious award ceremonies.

In an industry often driven by trends and commercial interests, “RRR” and “Kantara” stand out as shining examples of cinema that transcends boundaries and resonates with audiences on a deeper level. As Manoj Bajpayee aptly puts it, these films serve as a testament to the power of storytelling and the enduring value of cultural heritage in cinema.