Manisha Rani and Tony Kakkar go on a late night drive

Manisha Rani became a really popular contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Her time on the reality show was like a fun adventure, and she got a huge number of fans because she’s well-known on the internet. If you watched the show, you probably remember how Manisha Rani and Tony Kakkar had a fun conversation during the concert part. Recently, they were seen driving together late at night.

In addition, people loved how she got along with Abhishek Malhan and had a playful friendship with Elvish Yadav. Rani made many people who watch Bigg Boss really like her.

Manisha Rani and Tony Kakkar Go for a Drive

A video is going around on the internet where Manisha Rani is singing along to a song by Neha Kakkar while Tony Kakkar is driving the car. They weren’t alone; they had one of their friends with them too. What got people’s attention was that Rani was still wearing the necklace that Abhishek Malhan gave her while they were in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Right after the video became really popular, fans of Rani and Kakkar couldn’t contain their excitement and shared how happy they were on social media.

One fan said, “They’re on a late-night drive with Tony and the team, but she’s wearing Abhishek’s necklace… Wow, guys.”

Another fan mentioned, “This is what Manisha Rani fans should pay attention to now. She’s happy with Tony, and he treats her so nicely, so let’s focus on the Tonisha moments and ignore all the drama.”

“Her carefree attitude is amazing; I really want to have the same attitude,” shared a third fan.

On Sunday, Tony Kakkar excitedly revealed that he’s working on a music video with Manisha Rani. He posted a really cute message on his Instagram saying, “#ToniSha Coming Soon.” He also shared a short video on his account that shows a few quick moments of them together.

A user commented, “Wait what? You two are definitely dating”

Happy for you guys.” Another user said, “You two are so cute”