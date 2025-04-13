Sonu Kakkar cuts ties with siblings Neha and Tony Kakkar

In a move that stunned fans and followers alike, singer Sonu Kakkar dropped an emotional message on social media this Saturday, revealing that she has officially severed ties with her siblings—fellow singers Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar.

The now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) came as a shocker. “Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar,” Sonu wrote. “This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today.”

While Sonu offered no further explanation, the cryptic post immediately set off alarm bells in the entertainment world.

The Kakkar siblings were always a tight-knit trio, sharing a bond that often spilled into their music collaborations. From emotional family-themed tracks like ‘Story Of Kakkars’ to fun peppy numbers like ‘Ooh La La’ from ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’, the siblings often celebrated their roots and relationship through music.

The rift didn’t come out of the blue, though. Fans had already started whispering about potential issues after Sonu was missing from Tony Kakkar’s birthday celebrations on April 9—a notable absence for someone who once shared such a strong bond with her siblings.

To make matters more dramatic, Sonu’s emotional outburst mirrors a trend in the music industry lately, where artists are speaking up about family struggles. Not long ago, singer Amaal Mallik opened up about his own journey through family estrangement and depression.

Sonu has always received admiration not just for her powerful voice but for her grounded persona. Best known for her soulful rendition of ‘Madari’ on Coke Studio with Vishal Dadlani, she carved out her own niche in the music world long before her younger siblings became household names.

Her recent collaborations—like ‘Sun Baliye’ with Gajendra Verma—were a reminder of her versatility and staying power in an ever-evolving industry.

So far, neither Neha nor Tony has responded to Sonu’s announcement. The silence is deafening, especially considering the public nature of the post, which has since been down without any clarification.