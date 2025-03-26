Neha Kakkar breaks down on stage, Tony Kakkar claps back at critics!

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar found herself in the middle of controversy after reportedly arriving three hours late for her concert in Melbourne.

Fans who had been eagerly waiting grew frustrated, leading to a tense atmosphere at the venue. Overwhelmed by the situation, Neha broke down on stage, apologizing to the crowd and promising to make it up to them.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Neha Kakkar is addressing the audience with teary eyes. “You have been sweet and patient, waiting for so long. I hate it. I have never made anyone wait in my entire life,” she said, visibly distressed. Trying to win back the disappointed fans, she assured them, “I will make you all dance.”

As the backlash intensified, Neha’s brother, singer and composer Tony Kakkar, stepped in to defend her. He took to Instagram to share a pointed message, highlighting how the situation was beyond Neha’s control.

“Suppose I invite you to my city for an event and take full responsibility for all arrangements—your hotel, car, airport pickup, and tickets. Now, imagine you arrive only to find that nothing has been booked. No car at the airport, no hotel reservation, and no tickets. In that situation, who is to blame?” he wrote, subtly suggesting that Neha might not have been at fault.

In another cryptic post, he questioned, “Artist maryada mein rahe, aur janta? (An artist should remain within their limits, but what about the public?).”

Tony’s statement sparked a debate online. While some fans supported Neha, arguing that logistical mishaps happen and she shouldn’t be blamed, others felt that as a professional, she should have ensured things were in place before the event.