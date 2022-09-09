Maniesh Paul unveils the teaser of upcoming project

Gearing up for yet another dose of entertainment, Maniesh Paul has dropped the teaser of his upcoming project, stirring the excitement of the audience.

Revealing a short video also featuring Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Chetna Pande, Maniesh Paul announced his upcoming project. With an interesting tune, the video offers a total masala entertainer vibe.

Taking to his Instagram, Maniesh Paul posted the video saying, “Tring Tring! Kaun hai! Who’s calling? Revealing something really big very soon!!”

Recently, Maniesh Paul impressed the audience with his entertaining and appealing performance in JugJugg Jeeyo.

Applauded for his impeccable comic timing along with his impressive screen presence, Maniesh Paul is touted as the most entertaining, fun element of the film.

Scaling an impressive journey ranging across platforms and mediums, Maniesh Paul has carved a name for himself amongst the most celebrated and bankable celebrities in the entertainment industry today.

Currently, returning to the much popular and loved reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, Maniesh who is known as the Sultan of Stage, is receiving many praises and love for his hosting. In addition, Maniesh is also making a mark with his podcast on YouTube, having delivered numerous heartwarming stories by several celebrities including Bharti Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Elli Avram, and Prajakta Koli, amongst others.

Maniesh Paul also began the shoot for his upcoming web show a while ago.