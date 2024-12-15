Zakir Hussain, legendary tabla maestro, passes away at 73

Legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away, reportedly at the age of 73, on Sunday, December 15, in the US.

His close friend, one of India’s most feted flautists Rakesh Chaurasia revealed, “Zakir has been fighting serious illnesses; he was admitted to the San Francisco ICU for heart issues that arose due to issues related to blood pressure problems. Hussain had been receiving treatment for over a week before his condition worsened.

Advertisement

Zakir Hussain was one of the greatest tabla players the world has ever seen. Born on March 9, 1951, he was also a composer, percussionist, music producer, and an actor. He was Alla Rakha’s eldest son, and was carrying forward the musical heritage of his father.

Advertisement

Over the course of his illustrious career, Hussain earned numerous accolades for his contributions to music. He received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023 by the Government of India.

According to reports, Tabla maestro #ZakirHussain passed away at the age of 73 in the US on Sunday, December 15. The musician was hospitalised in the US due to serious health concerns, with an update shared on social media.#RIP #LatestNews #TheStatesman pic.twitter.com/rHnSFWqTC1 — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) December 15, 2024

Zakir also received the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1990 and its Fellowship in 2018. He also won a Grammy Award in 2009 for his album Global Drum Project with Mickey Hart and Giovanni Hidalgo.

Hussain further earned three Grammy Awards in 2024, making this his fourth Grammy win and seventh Grammys nominations.

Apart from his achievements in music, Zakir Hussain’s influence extended to cultural diplomacy, as he received the National Heritage Fellowship by the United States National Endowment for the Arts in 1999, which is the highest honor given to traditional artists in the U.S.

Zakir Hussain was married to Kathak dancer and teacher Antonia Minnecola. The couple had two daughters: Anisa Qureshi, a filmmaker, and Isabella Qureshi, who is studying dance in Manhattan.

Zakir Hussain’s passing has left a void in the world of music, where his innovative approach to the tabla and his collaborations across genres will continue to inspire generations to come.