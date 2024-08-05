Malavika Mohanan’s birthday: ‘Thangalaan’ reveals new character poster

In a delightful birthday tribute, the creators of the upcoming film ‘Thangalaan’ have shared a special character poster featuring Malavika Mohanan. Known for her riveting performances, Mohanan has recently captured attention with a powerful new role in the film.

The trailer for ‘Thangalaan’ has already set high expectations, showcasing Mohanan in a commanding and intense role as Aarathi. On her birthday, the film’s team celebrated by unveiling a striking new poster of her character. Dressed in a fierce and formidable look, Mohanan’s portrayal of Aarathi promises to be one of the film’s highlights. The poster’s release serves not only as a birthday gift but also as a tantalizing glimpse of what’s to come.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Studio Green (@studiogreen_official)

Accompanying the poster, the Thangalaan team extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to Mohanan, acknowledging her role’s strength and presence. Their message read, “Anyone who dared to question her existence, knew it through her wrath ❤️‍ Wishing our strong and fierce, Aarathi, @MalavikaM_ a wonderful birthday and a gleaming year ahead #HBDMalavikaMohanan #Thangalaan: Son Of Gold #ThangalaanFromAug15.”

The character poster has certainly added to the buzz around the film, with fans eagerly anticipating Mohanan’s new avatar. ‘Thangalaan’ stars Chiyaan Vikram alongside Mohanan, promising a dynamic and thrilling cinematic experience.

In addition to her role in ‘Thangalaan’, Mohanan is set to appear in another highly anticipated project, ‘The Raja Saab’, where she will star opposite pan-India star Prabhas. This dual role in major films highlights her growing prominence in the industry and suggests a bright future ahead.

As the excitement builds for both ‘Thangalaan’ and ‘The Raja Saab’, Malavika Mohanan’s birthday celebration with the new poster is a perfect way to kick off the festivities and generate buzz for her upcoming performances.