Makers of the upcoming film Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani have released a still from the film. The movie is based out in Goa and is an out-and-out thriller.

In the first glimpse, the two actors can be seen partying and having fun. A bare chest Aditya can be seen dancing and chilling with a ravishing Disha who looks sensuous in a blue skirt and off-white halter neck top.

Aditya, who turned 34-year-old on Saturday, took to his official Instagram handle to share the first glimpse of his next film. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “MALANG (sic).”

Meanwhile, Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Aadarsh also shared the picture on his official Twitter handle. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani… First glimpse of #Malang… Costars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu… Directed by Mohit Suri… Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani (sic).”

Malang is a revenge drama, helmed by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit and produced by Bhushan, Luv Ranjan, Ankur and Jay Shewakramani. Mohit is reuniting with Bhushan after their film Aashiqui 2 starring Aditya and Shraddha Kapoor was a hit.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu in pivotal roles. The flick is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020.