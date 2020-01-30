Ajay Devgn’s first look from the upcoming sports film, Maidaan is out. After the teaser posters of the film created much buzz, the actor shared the new look on his official social media handle.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared his first look as the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim who mentored the Indian football team in the 50s.

The poster presents Ajay in a toned-down serious avatar with a football in hand while a team stands listening to him in the rain in the other half of the poster. The poster also bears a tagline that reads, “Inspired by a true story.”

Ajay captioned the poster, “Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki. #Maidaan.”

This first poster will remind fans of Shah Rukh Khan’s successful outing as Kabir Khan in Chak De! India, a film on India’s women’s hockey.

In the second poster, which looks a bit more personalized, Ajay is seen in a denim shirt and pants with a black satchel and umbrella kicking a football. The look on his face reveals his passion for the game. A vintage aura surrounds the poster as does the design in the foreground.

Ajay wrote alongside the poster on Instagram, “Badlav lane ke liye ek akela bhi kafi hota hai #Maidaan.”

Maidaan is set to have a pan-India release in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Helmed by Badhaai Ho director Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film is based in the golden years of Indian football.

Ajay’s character, Syed Abdul Rahim, is also regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.

Southern actress Priyamani will make her Bollywood debut with Maidaan.

Co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the movie also features Gajraj Rao and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Maidaan is slated to release on November 27, 2020.