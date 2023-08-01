Mahesh Bhatt enters the house on Bigg Boss OTT 2, makes Pooja Bhatt tearful

One of the most talked-about shows, Bigg Boss OTT 2, is currently in its seventh week. The grand finale is barely two weeks away, so Salman Khan hosted the show and shocked the housemates by arranging for them to meet their relatives. Each housemate is permitted to host one family member during this family week. The mothers of Avinash Sachdev, Abhishek Malhan, and Manisha Rani have already come inside to spend time with them. Mahesh Bhatt now comes inside to greet Pooja Bhatt, his daughter. This is what transpired.

Today, Mahesh Bhatt enters into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. As soon as he walks in, the residents welcome him and encircle him. They pay close attention as Mahesh Bhatt imparts life lessons and offers various pieces of advice. After some time, Mahesh Bhatt folds his hand in thanks as Bigg Boss welcomes him. Pooja Bhatt quips, “Aap ka introduction kuch zyada time le liya.” Pooja Bhatt becomes upset as Mahesh Bhatt talks to him and hugs his daughter, and she exclaims, “You’re too generous, pops.” He then walks inside and is immediately struck by how roomy and lovely the interior is.

Other contenders encircle Mahesh Bhatt as he enters the house and settles onto the sofa. Mahesh Bhatt declines any offers of tea or coffee when Pooja Bhatt begs him to do so. The participants go on to explain that he must take something because it is their responsibility to serve meals from the premium ration to the visitors, failing which they will lose. Mahesh Bhatt jokes, “Mein toh aaplog ko harane aaya hu, sab se pehle tum ko (points at Pooja Bhatt).” After some prodding, he requests green tea. To make the tea, Avinash Sachdev goes to the kitchen. Then Pooja Bhatt asks about her animals. She then continues by inquiring about her relatives. Pooja Bhatt’s mum is a nurse, Mahesh Bhatt discloses.

