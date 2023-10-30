Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell questions rapper Badshah in ‘Fair Play’ betting app case

Trouble mounted for rapper Badshah after Mumbai Police Cyber Cell summoned him to its office for questioning in connection with a case related to the online betting app “Fair Play”. The rapper came under the police scanner after his name was cropped up in online betting app promotion case. The rapper had allegedly promoted the FairPlay betting app, which is a subsidiary of Mahadev app.

According to Maharashtra Police, some 40 Bollywood actors, including Sanjay Dutt, have been summoned in the case. The police began its investigation into the FairPlay app on complaint of Viacom 18 after the online betting app allegedly put up hoardings across Mumbai to broadcast a live telecast of Tata IPL 2023, without seeking permission from Viacom18.

This comes after a money laundering probe was initiated into the Mahadev Book App. Names of several top Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma, and Shraddha Kapoor have come up during the investigation.

rc=twsrc%5Etfw”>#WATCH | Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell is questioning rapper Badshah in Mumbai, in connection with the online betting company app ‘FairPlay’. pic.twitter.com/QAcEYqk7Ly — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023



Earlier this month, Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Ranbir Kapoor in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the case pertaining to the Mahadev betting app. Ranbir came at ED’s radar after he attended the Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE which is at the centre of the Mahadev app probe.

Besides, Ranbir Kapoor, the ED officials also summoned actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and actress Hina Khan in the same case. Other Bollywood celebrities summoned by the ED included Huma Qureshi and Shraddha Kapoor. According to reports, the ED inquired about the payment they received for promoting the Mahadev betting app.