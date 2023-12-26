Twinkle Khanna’s starvation diet confessions from “Badshah” set

Renowned former actor Twinkle Khanna recently shared intriguing details about her experiences during the filming of the song “Mohabbat Ho Gayee” from Shah Rukh Khan’s cinematic masterpiece, “Badshah.” Engaging in a candid conversation with author Shrayana Bhattacharya, Twinkle Khanna unveiled the challenges she faced, notably her extreme dietary regimen during that period.

In a surprising revelation, Twinkle confessed to subjecting herself to a self-imposed starvation diet while shooting the iconic song. Reflecting on the demanding nature of the film industry and the pressure to maintain a certain physique, she humorously likened herself to a “gas canister,” elucidating that her sustenance primarily comprised chickpeas. The former actor debunked the myth of effortless diets in the industry, asserting that contrary to popular belief, most actresses undergo rigorous dieting routines, including herself.

Twinkle Khanna shed light on her unconventional dietary choice, attributing it to her Gujarati roots and the perceived affordability of chickpeas. She recalled her determination to achieve a flat stomach, particularly required for the snug catsuits prevalent during that era. “For some reason, being Gujarati, I felt that was also cheap, and you know, I could get it easily wherever I went. So, this was my diet,” she humorously remarked.

The conversation took a humorous turn as Twinkle recollected the challenges of shooting a scene where Shah Rukh Khan had to lift her. Expressing her apprehension, she quipped, “I was so scared that I would explode like the gas canisters in the Parliament, but I didn’t. So if you see my teeth clenching there, other things are also clenching and just holding on, but yes, I survived that bit as well.”

In addition to her dietary escapades, Twinkle delved into the reception of her performance in “Badshah.” She recounted an amusing review she received, which focused solely on her navel. Surprisingly, she emphasized that during that era, such critiques did not evoke protests, and she even expressed gratitude to the writer, highlighting the different perspectives on misogyny prevalent in the industry at that time.

Twinkle Khanna’s revelations offer a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes challenges faced by actors, shedding light on the stringent beauty standards and dietary sacrifices that often accompany the glamour of the film industry.