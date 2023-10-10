Duo held for online betting on World Cup ODI

The Delhi Police claimed to have arrested two persons allegedly involved in running an online gambling racket during the World Cup ODI played between Sri Lanka and South Africa played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

The police are said to have received an input October 7 that some people in Rohini’s Sector 16 area were betting on the Sri Lanka vs South Africa ODI played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

On receipt of the tipoff, a police team conducted a raid and nabbed Sarabjeet and Anubhav with a laptop and six cell phones used for the betting purpose.

The arrest of the duo is part of an operation underway in the Rohini district under the code name “Pratibandh’ for containing organized crime, the police said.

A case has been registered under sections of Gambling Act and further probe is underway to find out linkages of two persons arrested.