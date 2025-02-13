Maharashtra cyber cell sends second summons to Samay Raina in ‘India’s Got Latent’ row

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has issued a second summons to comedian Samay Raina, asking him to appear before the investigating officer on February 17 in connection with its ongoing probe into alleged obscene content on the YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’.

However, Raina’s lawyer informed the authorities that the comedian is currently in the United States and will return on March 17.

Advertisement

The Assam Police has also issued fresh summons to YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija, among others, as part of an investigation into a complaint filed against them for allegedly promoting obscenity and engaging in explicit discussions on a publicly accessible platform.

Advertisement

The case, registered at the Guwahati Crime Branch on February 10, stems from a complaint filed by Alok Boruah, a resident of Guwahati. The complaint alleges that the accused social media influencers engaged in sexually explicit discussions that violated public decency and morality.

A senior Assam Police official confirmed that a team was in Mumbai to conduct further investigations.

“We have issued summons to Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia, and we are moving forward with our inquiries,” the official stated.

The case draws multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the IT Act, 2000, the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

One of the accused, comedian Samay Raina, recently broke his silence on the controversy by posting a statement on his Instagram Stories.

Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly.… — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) February 12, 2025

He clarified that he had removed all related videos from his channel and was fully cooperating with the authorities.

“My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly,” Raina wrote.

Similarly, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who had previously apologized for his remarks on the show, acknowledged his “lapse in judgment” and expressed regret over his statements.

“I don’t want to be the kind of person who takes that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. I need to use this platform better,” Allahbadia said in a self-recorded video posted on social media.