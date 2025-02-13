Kapil Sharma’s “parents’ kabaddi” joke resurfaces amid India’s Got Latent controversy!

A video clip featuring Kapil Sharma where he makes a joke about parents’ kabaddi, which was recorded during a February 2023 episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, has recently resurfaced online, drawing attention amid the ongoing controversy involving Ranveer Allahbadia and his show ‘India’s Got Latent’.

The video, shared by Instagram account @x.memez1 on Wednesday, showcases Kapil commenting on the extreme enthusiasm that young cricket fans exhibit, even at the expense of their sleep schedules, and watch their parents play ‘kabaddi’.

In the clip, Kapil, in his typical style, jokes about how students complain about waking up early for their exams but are more than willing to rise at 2 AM to catch a live cricket match starting at 4 AM.

“Some are such fans that they wake up at 2 AM for a 4 AM match. Then, they watch their parents playing kabaddi and go back to sleep,” Kapil quips.

This resurfacing clip comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding ‘India’s Got Latent’, which has garnered attention after comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina. In response to the uproar, Raina, who stirred the controversy, shared his thoughts on social media.

On X (formerly Twitter), Raina expressed his distress over the situation, stating that it had been overwhelming for him. He added that he had removed all videos related to ‘India’s Got Latent’ from his channel.

His primary goal, he emphasized, was to entertain and make people laugh. Raina further assured his followers that he would fully cooperate with authorities in their investigation.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department took swift action, registering an FIR against the controversial show and summoning over 40 individuals, including Allahbadia and Raina, to join the ongoing investigation into the matter.