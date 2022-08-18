The makers of the film Dhokha – Round D Corner have released their much-awaited teaser with much aplomb and it certainly stirred conversation around its gripping plot taking the excitement a notch higher. In attendance were starcast R Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar, Darshan Kumaar along with director Kookie Gulati and producer Bhushan Kumar.

The film marks Khushalii Kumar’s debut going by her performance it certainly is one to watch out for!

At the event, the media witnessed a glass shattering activity, literally! The star cast stepped forth in a dhamake-daar way, with a black glass which was shot down and through that, came the actors! It is interesting to note that the poster of the film featured bullets and hence this grand entry surely has an in depth meaning !

Following the entry, the stars along with director Kookie Gulati and Bhushan Kumar indulged in an insightful Q&A session with the media and piqued their interest in the film further. The gripping teaser is engrossing and keeps us on the edge of our seats and it will make you count days for its release.

Dhokha – Round D Corner is a multi perspective pacy film based on an urban couple along with other interesting characters and promises to take the audience through the whirlwind journey during a day in the life of the said couple. The teaser of the film promises to be very intriguing and the performance by all the actors is absolutely top notch!

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series present a T-Series Films production. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma. A Film by Kookie Gulati and is slated to hit cinemas on 23rd September 2022.