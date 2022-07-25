Machine Gun Kelly groped at concert

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who is dating actress Megan Fox, was violated by his fan during one of his latest concerts. He was performing at the Moda Center in Portland, when one of the concert-goers groped him.

A video taken by a fellow concertgoer shows MGK performing while standing between the audience, getting up into the seats to get closer to them.

One fan, who stood behind the star, started to wrap his hand around the ‘My Ex’s Best Friend’ singer, seemingly trying to get a selfie with the star, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A security guard, who was following MGK, was seen trying to keep the fan in control, but the guy wouldn’t let go of the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker.

When MGK walked to another direction, the fan held even tighter into him and wrapped his arm around MGK’s waist, reaching to the frontal area.

The fan got a handful of MGK’s private part for seconds before the ‘Bad Things’ hitmaker himself removed the man’s hand and the security guard forcibly pulled out the guy.

Being the professional he is, MGK continued performing as if nothing happened.

According to aceshowbiz.com, MGK has not addressed the incident on his social media account.

He, instead, took to Instagram to mark his daughter Casie Colson Baker turning 13.

Giving a birthday shout-out to his daughter, he posted on his Story a picture of the teen and wrote over it: “You’re officially a teenager today. Happy 13th birthday my love,” adding a cake and a red heart emoji.

MGK himself previously made headlines with his wild antics during his concert at Madison Square Garden in late June. The fiance of Megan Fox was caught storming off the stage before yelling at a male employee.