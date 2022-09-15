Linda Evangelista named the ‘worst’ celebrity to work with

Supermodel Linda Evangelista has been called the worst celebrity to work with by a celebrity publicist named Max Markson.

In a new interview, the Australian PR maven recalled a not-so pleasant experience with the supermodel back in the 90s, calling her the worst star he’s worked with throughout his four decades in the industry, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I shouldn’t say this but Linda Evangelista was definitely the worst,” Max said during his appearance in an episode of the ‘Life, Money & Love podcast’ which was hosted by Dylan Mullan.

He then detailed how the supermodel “went berserk” at him over a snippy newspaper headline.

The whole drama started after the 57-year-old star asked Max for advice about what to wear to a treadmill launch party hosted by Aussie TV legend Ita Buttrose.

The Markson Sparks! agency founder revealed that he suggested Linda to wear “something to go on the treadmill and then change into something beautiful” for the event, which was held at Sydney’s swanky Catalina Restaurant.

Linda, however, opted to sport a hoodie and shorts to the event. That earned her a newspaper headline which compared her “fit to something a cleaner would wear”.

Max recounted: “The next day, my phone starts ringing at six o’clock, which always means there’s something wrong.”

He continued, “And Linda Evangelista wants to give me a right mouthful, which she does, because in The Sydney Morning Herald that day, it said: ‘Linda Evangelista was dressed like she was going out to clean the loo (toilet) on a Sunday morning’.”

Markson further said: “She went berserk at me! Not that I wrote the story, but because I hadn’t advised her what to wear. And there was no point in trying to tell her that I did.” The model allegedly went on to “badmouth” him at a charity dinner that night and wouldn’t allow him to speak to her.

Meanwhile, it seems like Markson didn’t leave a huge impression on Linda.

In response to Max’s story, the star told Page Six on Wednesday, September 14, “I have fond memories of that trip to Australia, a country I love to visit. I was there promoting a treadmill collab. I don’t remember him.”

Linda most recently returned to the modelling world when she walked in the Fendi show as part of New York Fashion Week this month.

Her gig came following a six-year absence from the spotlight after a “botched” cosmetic procedure that left her “deformed”.

In September 2021, she confessed on Instagram that she was left “brutally disfigured” by an FDA-cleared “fat-freezing” procedure called CoolSculpting.

“Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years,” she wrote in the post.

“To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised,” she explained.

“It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries. I have been left, as the media has described, ‘unrecognizable.’ I have developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH, a risk of which I was not made aware before I had the procedures.”