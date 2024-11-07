Heidi Klum shuts down critics of her fashion choices: “I’m not shy about my femininity”

Supermodel and TV personality Heidi Klum recently addressed the public scrutiny around her fashion choices, explaining her unapologetic embrace of femininity.

Known for her bold style and confident persona, Klum responded to critics who question her preference for revealing outfits, telling ‘People’ that her wardrobe is an authentic expression of who she is.

“I’m not shy about my femininity,” Heidi Klum said. “I love dressing up, showing cleavage, wearing miniskirts, high heels, and gorgeous stockings. But that doesn’t mean I want to go home with you.” Klum highlighted that her personal style is simply a reflection of her personality, which she’s neither ashamed of nor willing to tone down for the sake of others.

Klum also spoke about the roots of her fashion inspiration, which trace back to her childhood in Germany. Every year, she would celebrate Cologne’s famous carnival, often riding on the parade floats dressed in unique, custom-made outfits.

Her grandmother, a seamstress, would often create these looks for her, and Klum’s mother would sew matching costumes for her and her Barbie dolls. Klum revealed that this early exposure to creative clothing ignited her love for fashion and self-expression.

Klum’s early fashion influences have come full circle with her career today, which includes her own Barbie doll, created by toy giant Mattel. Over the years, she has taken her love for style from the runway to television and film.

Besides being a supermodel, Klum has appeared in films like ‘Blow Dry’ (2001), ‘Ella Enchanted’ (2004), and had memorable cameos in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ (2006) and ‘Ocean’s 8’ (2018). She has also graced popular TV shows such as ‘Sex and the City’, ‘How I Met Your Mother’, and ‘Parks and Recreation’.

In addition to her acting appearances, Klum is widely recognized as a judge on NBC’s reality competition ‘America’s Got Talent’, where her blend of charisma and style has won over audiences. Her contributions to television have earned her six Emmy nominations, solidifying her status as a multifaceted entertainment figure.

For Klum, fashion is about self-celebration and fun, and she refuses to let critics influence her choices. “I want to have fun and show my body, but I have boundaries, as do all women,” she asserted, emphasizing that her approach to fashion is both personal and empowering.