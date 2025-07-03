Lily Allen speaks honestly about her abortions and taking control of her story

British singer and actor Lily Allen recently opened up about deeply personal experiences, including multiple abortions and her ongoing journey through motherhood and recent separation.

Speaking candidly on the podcast ‘Miss Me?’, which she co-hosts with longtime friend Miquita Oliver, Allen spoke about abortion, grief, and how her perspective has evolved over the years.

“I’ve had a few,” she said on the show, referring to abortions. “I can’t even remember how many… maybe four or five.”

Oliver responded with a similar admission, saying she too had “about five.”

Lily Allen recalled one instance where the man involved paid for the abortion, and at the time, she mistook it for a romantic gesture.

“I remember thinking, ‘how generous,’” she said. “Now I look back and think, why did I see that as romantic? He didn’t even check in after.”

Her reflections come in the middle of a challenging period in her personal life. Allen recently separated from actor David Harbour, whom she married in 2020.

According to sources close to her, the breakup has taken a toll.

“She’s devastated and not in a good place,” one insider told ‘People’, adding that the split has been “especially hard on her and her girls.”

Allen is mother to two daughters, Ethel Mary, 13, and Marnie Rose, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Sam Cooper. The couple also experienced the loss of a son, George, who was stillborn in 2010.

Allen has spoken publicly before about the lasting impact of that loss, and now, in this new phase of life, she’s relying heavily on her daughters for emotional support.

“Honestly, parenting during a tough time is really hard,” she admitted. “They’re always there, and you have to be present, even when you’re falling apart. But they’re also a huge source of joy.”

She described the bond between herself and her daughters as a “support network,” saying they’re open about their feelings and try to help one another navigate difficult days. “We just keep reminding ourselves, we’ll get through it.”