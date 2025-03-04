Kubbra Sait on abortion journey: “This is not a small decision of your life”

Actor Kubbra Sait, known for her roles in ‘Sacred Games’ and ‘Foundation’, recently opened up about a deeply personal chapter of her life — undergoing a medical abortion and its emotional aftermath. In a candid interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kubbra shared how the experience initially left her feeling vulnerable, only for her to later realise the quiet strength in her decision.

The actor recalled that at the time, she didn’t perceive her choice as an act of bravery. “I don’t think I was being strong at all. I was just too weak to take it forward,” she admitted. Facing the situation alone, Kubbra went through the procedure without informing anyone, not even her closest friends. The isolation left her feeling hollow, questioning her self-worth.

However, as time passed, her perspective shifted. What seemed like weakness gradually revealed itself as resilience. “You made a decision for yourself and stood by your own thoughts. You broke stereotypical patterns, you broke societal norms, and no one knew about it,” Kubbra reflected.

It wasn’t until Kubbra Sait confided in a friend weeks later that the emotional weight of the abortion experience fully hit her. The conversation unlocked a flood of emotions, making her realise how deeply she had buried the ordeal.

The actor also highlighted the hidden dangers of navigating such life-altering decisions in silence. “What if I died? And you’re taking this decision all by yourself. No one knows, and no one cares. And this is not a small decision of your life,” she said, acknowledging how the lack of support could have had severe consequences.

Kubbra’s openness sheds light on the often-unspoken struggles women face when making choices about their bodies.