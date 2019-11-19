The air pollution in Delhi is becoming a cause of concern for many. And, not just those in the country, but Hollywood star and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio expressed concern over the unsafe air in the National Capital.

The 45-year-old gave a push for safe air in Delhi by posting online about the ‘hazardous pollution levels’ in the Indian city.

He took to Instagram to share the post with his 37.9 million followers. “#Regram #RG @extinctionrebellion: Over 1500 citizens gathered in at India Gate, in New Delhi, to demand immediate action on the city’s hazardous pollution levels,” he wrote alongside pictures from Delhi.

He supported it with some statistics adding that, “According to the World Health Organisation, air pollution in India is estimated to kill about 1.5 million people every year; these statistics make air pollution the fifth-largest killer in India. People of all ages joined the demonstration, which succeeded to directly trigger action for Indian citizens: 1. The Indian Prime Ministers office set up a special panel to address the issue, within a few hours of the protest. The panel is due to report on the issue within 2 weeks. 2. The Supreme Court of India asked the Central Government and respective state governments to fix the crop and waste burning issue of Delhi within a week. 3. The Center accepted that Green Fund will be used to combat toxic air pollution. 4. The Indian Prime Minister asked the Agriculture Ministry to distribute equipment urgently so that crop burning is no longer necessary.”

Despite these promises, “the air is still unsafe and activists will keep the pressure on until the air pollution reaches safe levels.The protest was organised by a collaboration of movements; @xrebellionind @LetMeBreathe_In @FridaysForFutureIndia_ along with other activists. Photography by Arjun Mahatta and co, via @FridaysForFuture #RightToBreathe #ExtinctionRebellion #IndiaGate #SolutionNotPollution #ActNow #RebelForLife,” he concluded.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor has been quite vocal about the environment of the globe and has been championing the cause of climate change for a long time now.

Recently, De Caprio also hailed young Greta Thunberg as “leader of our time” as she led a huge rally in Los Angeles.

The 16-year-old is a Swedish environmental activist on climate change whose campaigning has gained international recognition.