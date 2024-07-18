Lee Joo Myung to join Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee in new drama ‘My Youth’

‘Kairos’ and ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ actress Lee Joo Myung is set to join ‘Vincenzo’ star Song Joong Ki and ‘The Atypical Family’ star Chun Woo Hee in an upcoming drama. The working title of the project is ‘My Youth,’ developed by Park Si Hyun, the writer of the hit drama ‘Run On.’

The project will be backed by HighZium Studio and directed by Lee Sang Yeop, known for the “Yumi’s Cells” series, “Familiar Wife,” and “Shopaholic Louis.” If the stars give their approval, ‘My Youth’ is expected to become one of the most anticipated dramas.

On July 17, Korean news outlet Hankyung reported that Lee Joo Myung has been confirmed to star in ‘My Youth.’ However, details about her character remain under wraps. While fans await confirmation of the lead cast, Joo Myung’s casting has sparked excitement about how her character will influence the plot.

For the lead roles, K-drama star Song Joong Ki, known for blockbuster dramas including ‘Reborn Rich,’ ‘Vincenzo,’ and ‘Descendants of the Sun,’ has been approached for the role of Sung Jae Yeon. Meanwhile, to star opposite Joong Ki, ‘The Atypical Family’ and ‘The 8 Show’ star Chun Woo Hee is in talks to play Seon Woo Hae. If both actors greenlight the project, ‘My Youth’ will mark their first collaboration, and their pairing is sure to make waves.

The upcoming drama ‘My Youth’ will narrate the lives of two individuals, Sung Jae Yeon and Seon Woo Hae. As they reunite after 15 years, both characters live boldly while facing drastic changes and challenges. The story is anticipated to culminate in a romantic saga as the protagonists grow closer, fostering a strong bond.

Lee Joo Myung is currently preparing for the release of her upcoming film ‘Pilot.’ Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki was last seen in the drama ‘Reborn Rich’ and the film ‘My Name is Lee Kiwan,’ and he made a cameo as his hit character Vincenzo Cassano in the drama ‘Queen of Tears.’ Chun Woo Hee was last seen in the hit show ‘The Atypical Family.’