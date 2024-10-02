Lakme Fashion Week 2024 kicks off on October 9

New Delhi is gearing up for the much-anticipated Lakme Fashion Week 2024, set to commence on October 9. The opening night will be a significant affair, with Pero, the brainchild of celebrated designer Aneeth Arora, taking center stage. This year holds special meaning for Pero, as it marks the brand’s 15th anniversary.

Aneeth Arora, whose creations have won hearts globally, expressed her enthusiasm for the event in a heartfelt message shared with the Lakme Fashion Week team.

“I am so happy and honored to celebrate Pero’s 15th anniversary by opening Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). This collection is particularly dear to me, as it reflects our collective childhood nostalgia reimagined in our unique style. Imagine a twist on cottagecore aesthetics, infused with our own quirky flair,” she remarked.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmē Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

Sunil Sethi, the Chairman of FDCI, praised Arora’s ability to weave together traditional Indian textiles with contemporary design elements. “Aneeth Arora is renowned for her captivating fashion narratives. We are thrilled to have her open the show, which promises to ignite meaningful fashion conversations and set a vibrant tone for the October 2024 season in New Delhi,” he stated.

Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President of Reliance Brands Pvt. Ltd, echoed this excitement, emphasizing the significance of the grand opening show.

“Each season, the opening event establishes the mood for the ensuing days of fashion. We are elated to kick off the extravaganza with Pero and celebrate its 15th-anniversary showcase. It promises to be a magical start to the season, highlighting Indian craftsmanship through a fresh and imaginative lens, offering an unconventional perspective on the runway. Aneeth’s opening of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI is set to be an unforgettable edition filled with creativity and innovation,” he shared.

As the week unfolds, the anticipation will build towards the grand finale, where the iconic Rohit Bal will take the spotlight. Known for his extravagant and innovative designs, Bal’s show will bring the week to a dazzling close.

The official Lakme Fashion Week Instagram account recently shared a video montage of Rohit Bal’s past collections, hinting at the elegance and sophistication expected from his upcoming presentation. “Witness the elegance of the House of Lakme Grand Finale with Rohit Bal on Sunday, October 13th at 9 PM,” the caption promised.

This year, the glamorous events of Lakme Fashion Week will be held at The Grand Hotel in New Delhi, providing a stunning backdrop for the fashion spectacle. With a lineup of talented designers and innovative collections, fashion enthusiasts can expect a week filled with creativity, style, and cultural richness.