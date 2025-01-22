Kriti Sanon praises ‘Deva’ trailer, Shahid Kapoor thanks his ‘Sifra’

The excitement surrounding the upcoming film ‘Deva’ is reaching new heights, especially after the release of its thrilling trailer. Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, the action-packed visuals, Shahid Kapoor’s commanding presence, and Pooja Hegde’s intriguing role have captured the attention of both fans and industry insiders.

Among the many who have expressed their admiration for the trailer is actress Kriti Sanon, who took to social media to share her enthusiasm.

She posted a glowing message for Shahid Kapoor, writing:

“@shahidkapoor Intenseeeee! Loving it!!! Can’t wait to see this on the big screen!!!! All the luck and love to the team! @hegdepooja @roykapurfilms @zeestudiosofficial @rosshanandrrews2.”

Shahid Kapoor, known for his witty charm, responded to Kriti’s post with a nostalgic reference to their previous collaboration. He simply shared a heart emoji and the name “Sifra,” a character from their film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’.

Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, ‘Deva’ promises to be an explosive action thriller. With the recent release of the trailer and the teaser for the track “Bhasad Macha,” anticipation for the film’s January 31, 2025 release is at an all-time high.

Fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a visual and emotional rollercoaster, as the film builds on its electrifying energy.

The ‘Deva’ trailer has already set the stage for a high-octane cinematic experience, with Shahid Kapoor’s swag and Pooja Hegde’s captivating character offering a glimpse of the intensity that awaits.