Kriti Sanon launches skincare brand ‘Hyphen’

Kriti Sanon, known for her exceptional versatility on screen, is now making waves with her new skincare brand, Hyphen. Fresh off her acclaimed performance in “The Crew,” where she portrayed a self-made woman finding joy in life’s small pleasures, Kriti’s latest venture adds another feather to her cap.

Hyphen offers a wide range of products tailored to diverse skin needs, earning high praise from makeup and skincare enthusiasts. Explaining her motivation behind launching a skincare line, Kriti shared, “I genuinely believe in hyphenating everything you want to do in life. When we were kids, people always asked what we wanted to be – an actor, a teacher, a doctor – why just one thing? Why not explore many paths? I love acting and do it every day, but I’m also passionate about other things. If I feel strongly about something, I pursue it.”

Kriti’s philosophy of embracing curiosity and remaining open to various opportunities resonates in her approach to life and career. This curiosity, she believes, stems from her engineering background, where being inquisitive is a key trait. She encourages others to adopt a similar mindset, emphasizing the importance of exploring all life has to offer.

Over the years, Kriti has emerged as one of Bollywood’s leading actresses, consistently delivering hits. Her recent projects, including “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljah Jiya,” where she played a robot named Shifra opposite Shahid Kapoor, and her dynamic chemistry with Diljit Dosanjh in “The Crew,” have solidified her status at the box office.

In addition to acting, Kriti Sanon is stepping into the role of a producer with her upcoming project, “Do Patti,” set to release in 2024. This film marks the debut of her production house, Blue Butterfly Films. Kriti will co-produce and star in the film alongside Kajol, promising a powerful collaboration between the two acclaimed actresses.

Kriti’s journey from a curious learner to a successful actress and entrepreneur is a testament to her belief in lifelong learning and exploration. As she continues to expand her horizons, her fans eagerly anticipate what she will conquer next.