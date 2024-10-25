‘Do Patti’ premiere: Ajay Devgn cheers on Kajol

Bollywood’s power couple, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, made a stylish entrance on Thursday at the exclusive premiere of Kajol’s new film, ‘Do Patti’.

The couple, arriving together and dressed in coordinating black outfits, posed cheerfully for photographers, adding a touch of glamor to the evening. Kajol’s co-star Kriti Sanon also attended, bringing her family along for support.

‘Do Patti’, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, is a romantic thriller set to release on Netflix on October 25. The film is Sanon’s first project as a producer, alongside seasoned writer Kanika Dhillon. Known for strong female-led narratives, Dhillon’s writing has set expectations high for this production. Alongside Kajol and Sanon, the film stars Shaheer Sheikh, who plays a key role in the suspenseful plot.

Kriti Sanon, who takes on a dual role in the film, shared her enthusiasm in a recent press release: “’Do Patti’ is incredibly special to me. It’s not only my debut as a producer, but it also allowed me to embrace dual characters, which was a challenging but rewarding experience. Working closely with Kanika, I wanted to create something meaningful, and this film embodies that vision. There’s a strong message woven into the story, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.” Sanon’s heartfelt statement has only heightened anticipation for the film, which promises a unique blend of drama and mystery.

In ‘Do Patti’, Kajol plays Vidya Jyothi, a police officer grappling with a complicated case that connects her to Sanon’s characters, Saumya and Shailee Sood. The two characters represent opposing personalities, which form the central tension in the narrative. Kajol’s role as a cop adds an intense layer to the storyline, and her performance is highly anticipated by fans who admire her range.

At the ‘Do Patti’ premiere, fellow actors like Tiger Shroff, Sunny Kaushal, and Shaheer Sheikh added their star power to the event, showing support for their colleagues.