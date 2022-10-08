Kothamrito trailer shares a glimpse of love overcoming silence

Kothamrito Trailer: Communication gap is detrimental to a relationship. How long can a relationship thrive without proper communication? Director Jiit Chakraborty’s upcoming film ‘Kothamrito’ explores the idea. The central character of the film is mute, but can the silence be overcome through a sense of understanding that exists in a relationship?

The trailer of Jiit Chakraborty’s family drama Kothamrito is recently released. Actor-filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly is pairing up with Aparajita Adhya for the first time on screen. According to the storyline, Kaushik Ganguly is playing the character of Sanatan Ganguly, who cannot speak and pens down his thoughts in a diary; ‘Kothamrito’. Aparajita Addhya will be seen as his wife Sulekha.

In a generation where marriage falls apart due to lack of communication, Sanatan and Sulekha set an example by making their imperfect marriage a key to their happiness. Kothamrito deals with ‘words’ and their impact on relationships. The trailer opens with Sulekha and Sanatan, the ideal couple who lead a happy life with their son Rik. Though Sanatan cannot speak, his wife can understand his thoughts.

On the other hand, the trailer shows glimpse of a tumultuous relationship between a neighbourhood couple played by Biswanath Basu and Adeetee Chatterjee whose marriage is in the verge of falling apart due to lack of communication.

The title ‘Kothamrito’ has a metaphorical significance in the film. The story decodes the change in dynamics of relationship and is slated to release on November 18, this year.