Korean Bihari meets JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha in Seoul during diplomatic tour

In the midst of a high-stakes diplomatic visit to East Asia, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha found a moment of warmth and cultural connection in an unlikely corner of the world — Seoul, South Korea. While leading an all-party Indian delegation to engage global partners on the issue of terrorism, Jha made time for a unique and heartwarming meeting with Yechan C. Lee, a popular YouTuber affectionately known as the “Korean Bihari.”

For those unfamiliar, Yechan — also known as Charlie — spent his childhood in Patna, Bihar. He speaks fluent Hindi with a distinct Bhojpuri accent and has become something of a cultural bridge between South Korea and India through his online content.

Over the years, his videos showcasing life in India and his deep connection to Bihari culture have earned him a loyal following.

Sanjay Kumar Jha shared a short clip of their interaction on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), captioning it, “This meeting was something different and special! It was a pleasure to meet YouTuber Yechan C. Lee aka Charlie in Seoul… who is also known as ‘Korean Bihari’ for his typical Bihari style.”

यह मुलाकात कुछ अलग और खास थी! सियोल (दक्षिण कोरिया) में यूट्यूबर Yechan C. Lee उर्फ Charlie, जो अपने ठेठ बिहारी अंदाज के लिए ‘कोरियाई बिहारी’ के नाम से भी जाने जाते हैं, से मिल कर खुशी हुई। चार्ली बचपन में अपने माता-पिता के साथ पटना आ गये थे और यहीं पले-बढ़े। देखें, एक झलक pic.twitter.com/XSABsMyvCv — Sanjay Kumar Jha (@SanjayJhaBihar) May 28, 2025

While the meeting was lighthearted and full of nostalgia, Jha’s visit to South Korea had a far more sobering mission. He is leading a nine-member, cross-party delegation visiting several countries — including Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea — to consolidate global support against terrorism. Among those joining him is BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi.

The tour comes in the wake of ‘Operation Sindoor’, launched by India on May 7 in response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 lives. India’s military operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.