Amid the Vanga row, Deepika Padukone reveals the kind of collaborations she seeks

Following Deepika’s exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit,’ their fallout has created a stir. As per reports, Vanga dropped Deepika Padukone over her demands and remuneration. Subsequently, Vanga announced Triptii Dimri to be the new leading lady of the film opposite Prabhas. However, the row did not stop there. Taking to X, Vanga implied that Deepika leaked a plot point of the slated title. After calmly giving a subtle reply, the actress recently opened up on the kind of collaborations she seeks.

Recently, Deepika Padukone visited Stockholm for an event. She spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about striking a balance between personal and professional commitments. She also noted the importance of ‘shutting out the noise’ to have a more balanced approach in life. Deepika said, “I just listen to my gut, to what feels right. I think it’s easier said than done. But, when you shut out the noise around you, and just listen to your gut, the answers are always there.”

Deepika also reflected on the kind of people she likes to work with. “I think wanting to collaborate with people I know I’m going to have a good time working with, surrounding myself with my family, friends and being authentic – is how I am able to find my balance.”

Moreover, in a recent conversation with Vogue Arabia, she shared her life philosophy. Fans believe her reply was a dig at Vanga. “What keeps me balanced is just being truthful, being authentic. And whenever I am faced with, say, complicated situations or difficult situations, to be able to listen to my inner voice and just make decisions, stand by decisions that really give me peace. That is when I feel most in equilibrium.”

This came after the filmmaker posted a long note on X without naming her. He wrote, When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you’ve ‘DISCLOSED’ the person that you are…Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn’t get it. You won’t get it, You will never get it.” Moreover, he even questioned her feminism.

