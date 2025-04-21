KL Rahul gets birthday surprise: Evaarah’s cute cake steals the spotlight!

KL Rahul had his 33rd birthday and it was truly one for the books, not just because of the celebrations, but also because it marked another milestone in his life as a new dad!

The cricketer, who recently welcomed his baby girl, Evaarah, with wife Athiya Shetty, got showered with love from his little one in the most adorable way.

Just a few days before his birthday, the couple shared the very first glimpse of Evaarah, and the joy of fatherhood is clearly shining through.

KL took to Instagram to share some heartwarming moments from his special day, and the fans couldn’t get enough of the cute family vibes.

The post kicked off with a selfie of the birthday boy, followed by a heartwarming picture of a birthday cake that had “Happy Birthday Papa, we love you” written on it in cheerful blue icing.

As the post continued, Rahul shared videos of him having a blast with his pets and laughing with kids, as they clapped around yet another birthday cake.

But it wasn’t just about the cakes – a particularly adorable moment captured in a photo of a cute statue of a toy holding a baby, a lovely tribute to Rahul’s newfound fatherhood.

Earlier that week, on Friday, KL and Athiya gave the world their first official peek at baby Evaarah, sharing a beautiful black-and-white picture of their bundle of joy.

The couple, who had announced their pregnancy back in November 2024 with an adorable message (“Our beautiful blessing is coming soon, 2025”), were clearly over the moon to finally share their little girl with the world.

KL Rahul is no stranger to big moments on the field as well, and this IPL season is no different. Currently playing for Delhi Capitals, he has been in top form, scoring a total of 266 runs in six innings at an impressive average of 53.20 and a strike rate of 158.33.

He is not only the top run-scorer for DC but also sits at the eighth spot among the highest run-scorers in IPL 2025. And let’s not forget his stellar performances in the ICC Champions Trophy, where he played a crucial role as a finisher for India, helping his team secure some key victories.