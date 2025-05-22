Athiya Shetty quits Bollywood, father Suniel Shetty reveals

Athiya Shetty has decided to bid adieu to the silver screen. Her father, actor Suniel Shetty, recently opened up about his daughter’s decision to step away from acting, and it’s all for a reason that’s deeply personal—and incredibly beautiful.

During an interview with Zoom, Suniel got candid about Athiya’s life post-Bollywood. The ‘Border’ actor revealed that after her last film, ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’, offers did keep coming her way. But Athiya made a clear and firm choice: she didn’t want to be in films anymore.

“She just said, ‘Baba, I don’t want to,’ and she walked away from it. That’s what I salute her for,” Suniel shared. “She told me she wasn’t interested, that she’s comfortable with where she is, and that’s it.”

Now 32, Athiya Shetty has found fulfillment in a completely different chapter of life—motherhood. And according to her dad, she couldn’t be happier. “She’s playing the best role of her life right now, and that’s being a mom. It’s the greatest film she could be part of, and she’s loving every bit of it,” Suniel added proudly.

For those who’ve followed her journey, Athiya first entered the film industry in 2015 with ‘Hero’, a romantic action film produced by Salman Khan. Despite the film grabbing attention, Athiya kept a relatively low profile.

She returned in 2017 with the comedy ‘Mubarakan’, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, and wrapped up her film career (for now) with ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ in 2019, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Since stepping out of the limelight, Athiya has made headlines not for her career moves, but for her personal milestones. In January 2023, she tied the knot with Indian cricketer KL Rahul in a private but much-celebrated ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul (@klrahul)

This year, the couple welcomed their daughter, Evaarah, on March 24.

KL Rahul recently melted hearts on Instagram by posting an unseen snapshot of himself and Athiya playing with their newborn. In the caption, he revealed the baby’s name and its special meaning: “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/इवारा \~ Gift of God.”