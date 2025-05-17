Suniel Shetty lauds daughter Athiya for opting for natural childbirth

In March, Suniel Shetty became a grandfather after Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcomed their baby girl, Evaarah. The actress and the cricketer welcomed their little bundle of joy, sending jolts of happiness through their families. Recently, Suniel Shetty opened up on Athiya’s decision of natural childbirth over a C-section. The actor appreciated his daughter’s courage and resilience.

Speaking with News18, Suniel Shetty opened up on Athiya Shetty choosing natural childbirth for her daughter Evaarah. “In a world where everybody wants the comfort of having a caesarean baby, she chose not to do that and had a natural delivery. I remember how every nurse and paediatrician in the hospital said that it’s unbelievable how she went through the whole process.” Lauding her, he said, “That hit me as a father. I was like, ‘Wow, she’s ready!’ Athiya was very, very strong to do that.”

The actor also shared that he believes that Athiya drew her strength from her mother, Mana Shetty. “Her mother is a strong woman herself, and Athiya probably soaked in all of that from her. I’ve to reiterate that Athiya is such a beautiful mother. Not once has she shown any kind of stress or a frown or shown that she’s tired and exhausted.”

Moreover, he was all praises about how Athiya has embraced motherhood. “Athiya has embraced motherhood like a fish to water. She’s absolutely fantastic. Every father thinks of their daughters as little babies. I also thought so and wondered if she’ll be able to handle motherhood, but she’s unbelievable! I keep telling Mana every single day about how proud I am of Athiya. The way she has adapted to this new life, is going about things and went about her delivery makes me feel so proud. She took everything to her stride.”

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcomed their baby girl on March 24. Subsequently, after welcoming the newest member of the family, they revealed her name, Evaarah, on Instagram on April 18.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty is gearing up for the release of ‘Kesari Veer.’ Moving ahead, he is also going to star in ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ alongside an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt. Moreover, the actor also has ‘Hera Pheri 3’ in the pipeline.

