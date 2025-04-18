Evaarah is here: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty reveal daughter’s name

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have officially introduced their bundle of joy to the world! The couple, who tied the knot in January 2023, shared the sweet news of their daughter’s name on social media. In an adorable Instagram post, they revealed that their little girl’s name is Evaarah.

The heartfelt image showed the proud parents, with Rahul holding their newborn while Athiya gazes lovingly at her.

Their journey to parenthood began on March 24, 2025, when Athiya gave birth to a baby girl. This joyful moment came after the couple had announced their pregnancy in November 2024.

Athiya and Rahul’s love story is just as charming as their recent milestone. The two first crossed paths in January 2019, thanks to a mutual friend, and their connection blossomed quickly.

After a year of dating, they made it official with a private wedding at Suniel Shetty’s picturesque farmhouse in Khandala, surrounded by close friends and family.

Fast forward to 2025, and the couple is embracing the new chapter of parenthood with their sweet little girl, Evaarah.

The timing was so special that Rahul even missed the Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2025 opener against Lucknow Super Giants to be with his family during the birth of Evaarah.

Athiya, who’s an actress known for her roles in films like ‘Hero’ (2015), ‘Mubarakan’ (2017), and ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ (2019), has always kept her personal life relatively private.