KL Rahul hits century, Athiya Shetty hits Instagram with the sweetest post

Athiya Shetty is beaming with pride as her husband, KL Rahul, lit up Headingley with a stunning century, his ninth in Test cricket.

The actor took to Instagram to cheer for Rahul’s brilliant knock, calling it a “special” one.

But Athiya Shetty wasn’t the only one celebrating the feat of KL Rahul. Actor and close friend Arjun Kapoor also joined in the cheer squad. Posting a playful story on Instagram, Arjun joked about KL Rahul’s flawless off-drives inspiring his own cricketing attempts back home in Bandra.

His light-hearted post read, “@klrahul stunning off drives while scoring his beautiful century in Headingley. Inspiring me in Bandra!!”

KL Rahul’s performance wasn’t just another ton. It was a milestone that placed him among Indian cricket’s finest. Known for thriving in challenging overseas conditions, particularly in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA), Rahul’s latest century against England solidified his reputation as a dependable opener abroad.

After missing out on a big score in the first innings with a modest 42, Rahul made a powerful comeback in the second. He remained unbeaten at 120 runs off 227 deliveries, carefully crafting his innings with 15 boundaries and a patient strike rate of 52.86.

This century marks his sixth in SENA countries and his third on English soil as an opener, surpassing Rahul Dravid’s tally in England.

Rahul now shares the record for the most centuries as an opener against England with cricket greats Sunil Gavaskar and Rohit Sharma, each with four centuries. He’s also inching closer to Gavaskar’s record of nine centuries in SENA countries by an Indian opener, with Rahul now sitting at five.

What makes Rahul’s achievement even more significant is his consistent performance in England. Across 10 matches and 20 innings in the country, he has racked up 776 runs at an impressive average of 40.84, including three centuries and a career-best 149.

The Leeds Test saw India finishing strong at Tea on Day 3, with Rahul batting on 120* and Karun Nair keeping him company. A key highlight was his crucial 195-run partnership with Rishabh Pant, who dazzled with 118 runs in the second innings.

Earlier in the day, England’s Brydon Carse had put India on the back foot by dismissing Shubman Gill cheaply. But Rahul and Pant’s resilience ensured India rebuilt from 92/3 to a commanding 298/4 before rain interrupted play.