Kim Soo Hyun’s fans hire an attorney to defend him against cyberbullying

Kim Soo Hyun finds himself in a controversy involving the late actress, Kim Sae Ron. The actress’ family accused Soo Hyun of dating Sae Ron when she was just a minor. Moreover, the family claims that Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST pressured the actress over her debt in connection with her DUI case. Following this, GOLD MEDALIST announced legal action against malicious rumours. Now, the actor’s domestic and international fan clubs and unions are filing a complaint against the ill rumours and misinformation.

As per Korea JoongAng Daily, a section of Kim Soo Hyun’s fans have hired a lawyer. The fans are calling themselves the Kim Soo Hyun Korea & Global Fan Alliance, and have hired a lawyer named Yang Tae Young from Lawfirm Siwoo. Making the announcement on April 22, they also released a statement online. “We believe it is our rightful duty as fans to protect the reputation of the actor.”

According to the report, the fans are primarily associated with the Daum fan cafe ‘Eucharis,’ or the DC Inside Kim Soo Hyun Gallery. For the unversed, both are prominent online fan communities. The joint statement reads, “We, fans of Kim Soo Hyun from in and outside of Korea, have agreed that we cannot ignore the continuous derogatory insults, false rumours, defamation, and personal attacks aimed at actor Kim Soo Hyun and hereby appoint Yang Tae Yung as our legal attorney.” They added, “We will take firm measures against any malicious attempts to halt our efforts.”

Meanwhile, the legal representative attorney Yang Tae-Young also issued the statement. Tae-Young revealed that the fan union plans to file the complaint with Seoul Seongbuk Police Station this week. The complaint is over defamation under Korea’s Information and Communications Network Act.

This comes after GOLD MEDALIST stated that it would push for legal action. This will be against individuals and platforms spreading defamatory content, s*xually harassing the actor, and circulating baseless rumours.