Kim Soo Hyun’s Chinese fans rally in his defence amid controversy

Kim Soo Hyun finds himself in a controversy involving the late actress, Kim Sae Ron. The actress’ family accused Soo Hyun of dating Sae Ron when she was just a minor. Moreover, the family claims that Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST pressured the actress over her debt in connection with her DUI case. Following this, GOLD MEDALIST announced legal action against malicious rumours. Following this, his fan clubs came together in his support, announcing legal action against those spreading malicious rumours against him. Now, the actor’s Chinese fans have expressed their support for him.

Several Kim Soo Hyun’s Chinese fans took to the streets to demonstrate their support for him. The fans walked the streets with a massive LED truck display. This drove around displaying messages of hope and solidarity. Around 25 such LED trucks took to the streets in Seoul, with the slogan reading, “Truth Will Prevail.” Moreover, fans sent some of the trucks to Disney Korea’s office. This was to express disappointment after the makers halted the shoot for Soo Hyun’s drama, ‘Knock-Off.’

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김수현 Kim Soo Hyun 金秀賢 (@soohyun_k216)



Prior to this, fans of the actor also came together to hire an attorney against those spreading malicious rumours. As reported by Korea JoongAng Daily, a section of Kim Soo Hyun’s fans have hired a lawyer. The fans are calling themselves the Kim Soo Hyun Korea & Global Fan Alliance, and have hired a lawyer named Yang Tae Young from Lawfirm Siwoo. Making the announcement on April 22, they also released a statement online. “We believe it is our rightful duty as fans to protect the reputation of the actor.”

Previously, Soo Hyun also organised a press conference addressing the allegations. While he admitted to dating Kim Sae Ron, he said that it was not when she was a minor. “I’ll address the biggest concern—I did not date the deceased when she was a minor. We dated five years ago for about a year, long before Queen of Tears aired.” Talking about denying the relationship at the time, he acknowledged responsibility. “As the lead actor of Queen of Tears, I couldn’t confirm the relationship publicly because of its potential impact on the cast and crew.”

Also Read: Cha Eun Woo announces legal action against haters accusing him of using late Moonbin’s name for PR