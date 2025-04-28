Cha Eun Woo announces legal action against haters accusing him of using late Moonbin’s name for PR

Singer-actor Cha Eun Woo has taken an anticipated move against haters. For the unversed, several users are spreading malicious posts about the ‘True Beauty’ actor. They are bashing him for paying tribute to his late ASTRO member, Moonbin. The haters allege that Cha Eun Woo’s tribute is a PR move and an attempt to leverage the late singer’s name for fame. Now, ASTRO’s agency, Fantagio, has finally issued an official statement citing legal action.

For the unversed, on Moonbin’s second death anniversary, Cha Eun Woo and his fellow ASTRO members (MJ, Jinjin and Yoon San Ha) released a tribute song titled ‘Memory of the Moon.’ Notably, the track also featured 22 other idols. These included members from Stray Kids, MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN, and Moonbin’s sister Moon Sua from Billie. However, the gesture didn’t sit well with some netizens. They accused Eun Woo of using the late singer for his own gain. Some even sent funeral wreaths and protest trucks to the agency.

On the other hand, several fans of Eun Woo came in his support. In response to the hate, they also sent support trucks with messages for the artist. A message read, “Cha Eun Woo has sacrificed the most for the team, but he’s the one getting attacked the most. And yet Fantagio is just standing by and watching. Is this happening with their approval?” and “Fantagio, get it together. Stop focusing only on making money and protect Cha Eun Woo properly. The fans are watching—you better do your job right!”

Subsequently, on April 25, Eun Woo’s agency, Fantagio, issued an official statement announcing legal action against cyberbullying. “We know about the malicious slander, defamation, and baseless rumours spreading online about our artist. These are not just criticisms — they’re illegal acts. We’ve been monitoring things, but it’s gone too far, and now we’re preparing legal action with no mercy. We’re also collecting evidence, so if fans have anything, send it to us. We promise we’ll protect our artists.”

“Spreading false information or creating malicious posts under the veil of anonymity goes beyond simple criticism and constitutes a clear illegal act,” the statement read. It also encouraged fans to report any such hate accounts immediately through the agency’s official website and email. “We would like to reiterate that we will respond strongly to any actions that infringe upon the rights of our artists, and we thank you once again for your continued interest and support.”