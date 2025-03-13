Kim Sae Ron death: Backlash against Kim Soo Hyun mounts as old interview and post go viral

K-drama star Kim Soo Hyun finds himself in a controversy involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron. Recently, the actress’ aunt stated that Soo Hyun was in a relationship with Sae Ron for six years. She claimed that when they started dating, Sae Ron was only 15 while Soo Hyun was 27 years old. Her aunt also accused Soo Hyun and his agency, GOLD MEDALIST of financial misconduct and not supporting Sae Ron during her 2022 DUI scandal.

As the exposé deepens, old pictures, posts, interviews, and text exchanges concerning Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron are surfacing every passing day. Now, an old interview of Soo Hyun with the then-child-actress Kim Yoo Jung is going viral. Moreover, Soo Hyun’s birthday and Sae Ron’s death coincided. The ‘Queen of Tears’ actor’s deleted celebratory post resurfaces, fuelling criticism.

Advertisement

Kim Soo Hyun’s interview with Kim Yoo Jung

Amid the ongoing controversy, an old interview of Kim Soo Hyun is going viral. The interview took place during a promotional event for the drama ‘The Moon Embracing the Sun’ in 2012. For the interaction, he was where joined by co-stars Han Ga-in and child actress Kim Yoo Jung. Now, Soo Hyun’s comment about the then-13-year-old Yoo Jung is going viral.

Advertisement

Kim Soohyun gets himself in hotter waters after old interview of him telling a 13 years-old Kim Yoojung that he can’t wait for her to play his partner resurfaceshttps://t.co/7Sacsho7t1 pic.twitter.com/un9QuivJ03 — pannchoa (@pannchoa) March 11, 2025



When the interviewer probed about working with Kim Yoo Jung, the then 24-year-old Soo Hyn gave an unsettling reply. “I guess I previously thought of her as too much a baby. After seeing her in real life, I thought she was really confident and smart, and I didn’t feel like she was young. I can’t wait to see her mature and I think I’ll be able to soon meet her as partners in a drama.” While the comment did not garner much attention back then, it has resurfaced amid the ongoing controversy. Several users are labelling his comment as ‘creepy.’

Soo Hyun’s deleted birthday post

For the unversed, Kim Sae Ron was found dead in her apartment on February 16, 2025. The date coincided with Kim Soo Hyun’s birthday. Now, several fans note that on the day, Soo Hyun dropped celebratory posts thanking his fans. As soon as the picture surfaced online, several users expressed their disappointment and outrage over the situation. A segment also questioned how the actor could share such a post on the day when Kim Sae Ron passed away. Moreover, several users also believe that the coinciding dates were not a mere coincidence.

Kim Soo Hyun Spreads a Lot of News on the Day of Kim Sae Ron’s Death Flooding the internet with birthday gift articles Kim Sae-ron’s death date = Kim Soo-hyun’s birthday…. He was celebrating when she died.. pic.twitter.com/OEKshCrhAn — Ayano (@TSshifa) March 11, 2025



The controversy is gaining rapid momentum and criticism against Kim Soo Hyun is mounting every day. Following Sae Ron’s aunt’s comment, the late actress’ text to Soo Hyun over the 700 million Won debt surfaced. Moreover, her unreleased alleged statement about their relationship was also made public.

For details, Read: Kim Soo Hyun attracts boycott calls after texts and statements from Kim Sae Ron surface

For more information: Kim Soo Hyun slams controversial rumours involving late actress Kim Sae Ron